

Glen Charles Chapin, age 84, of El Centro, California, died September 19, 2020, surrounded by his children. He was born February 2, 1936, in Burr Oak, Kansas to Brad Volany and Daisy May Chapin. He attended Lebanon Kansas High School, graduating class of 1954. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from October 1955 to February 1963. During that time, he was assigned to the Pacific Fleet aboard the original U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard aircraft carrier, aboard a tugboat in Alaska, and several base assignments along the West Coast. After being honorably discharged, Glen held several jobs including working as a Postman and Police Officer in the City of Holtville. After relocating to Los Angeles in 1965 Glen found his passion in construction. After returning to the Imperial Valley in 1971 Glen formed his own construction company. Glen spent many years coaching Imperial Valley Girls Softball League and several sports at St. Mary's School in El Centro. He was often found calling Bingo numbers at St. Mary's School auditorium. In 1987 he moved to Clearlake and in 1991 moved to Kansas to be near his mother. Glen returned to the Imperial Valley in 2015 to be close to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed receiving weekly letters from his niece Marge who kept him informed about Kansas family news. Glen was an avid golfer and fisherman. He enjoyed watching and playing sports. His favorite teams were the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Glen could also beat anyone in Gunsmoke trivia. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Brad Jr. Chapin and Gene Chapin, and a grandson Anthony Winkler III. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Betty Chapin; daughter and son-in-law, Lidia and Eric Taylor; daughter, Lisa Chapin Winkler; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Dixie Chapin; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett St, El Centro, CA, at 9 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Evergreen Cemetery.



