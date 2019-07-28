|
|
Glenda Martin, 93, of Imperial passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1926 in Benjamin, Texas and later married Rex Martin on October 17, 1942 In Rule, Texas. She is survived by her sons, Jim Martin and Mike Martin; daughters, Pat Cooke and Pam Bonillas; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally McCarty and Nancy Smith. Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Imperial 1st Southern Baptist Church in Imperial and will be officiated by Pastor Matthew Mincher. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 28, 2019