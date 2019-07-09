|
Glenn Carter was born June 16, 1934 in Blairs Virginia to Robert Ned and Edna Kathleen Walton. She passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Indio CA. Raised in Danville Va. she received her nursing degree in 1955 from Memorial Hospital. She moved to El Centro Ca. in 1956 where she lived most of her adult life. She worked as a Registered Nurse, retiring as an Assistant Quality Assurance Coordinator/Reviewer from El Centro Regional Medical Center in 1999. Preceding her in death were two children, Brenda and Connie Carter. She is survived by five siblings, Lois Rye, Patsy Penninger, Dorothy Dix, Robert Walton all of Danville Va. and Carolyn Carter of El Centro Ca. Three daughters Barbara Marshall (husband Jack) of Imperial, Sherree Williams (husband Gary) of Indio, and Mary Kathleen Windsor (husband Richie) of Westmorland. She was known affectionately as Nana to ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 1290 S. Imperial Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 9, 2019