|
|
Glenn Roussel, 94, of El Centro passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 with his children by his side. Prior to moving to El Centro, Glenn proudly served in the US Navy. After leaving the Service, he moved to the Valley and was employed by the IID for 35 years as the Right Away Agent. He was proceeded in death by his grandsons, Michael Snyder and Clint Snyder; granddaughter, Michelle Minor; nephew, Patrick Brinnon and adopted daughter, Becky Brister. Glenn is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maxine Roussel; his daughter, Lynda Snyder; son Keith (Millie) Roussel and great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Snyder. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. 201 East Gillett Street, El Centro, CA 92243
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 19, 2019