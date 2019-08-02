|
Gorda M. Reeves, 82, of Imperial, CA passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2019. Gorda was born on June 6, 1937 in Guntersville, Alabama. She married John W. Reeves on June 8, 1957 in Yuma, AZ. She is survived by her sons, Wesley Reeves of Imperial and Mike Reeves of Tatum, Texas; daughters, Cheryl Pierce of Benton, Kansas and Lawna Reeves of Brawley, CA; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Edgmon of Anaheim, CA, Clarence Edgmon of Bullhead City, AZ and Willard Edgmon of Imperial, CA. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 8 a.m. with Pastor Lance Reeves officiating at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 2, 2019