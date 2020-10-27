1/
1940 - 2020
Grace Ginnis, 79, of Westmorland, CA passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Grace was born on December 3, 1940 in Rosco, CA. She married Mike Dean Ginnis. She is survived by son, Michael H. Ginnis; daughters, Anita Miller and Barbara Rios; siblings, Katy Russell, Howard Storrs, Vickey Windsor, Doni Soukup; 4 grandsons; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 27, 2020.
