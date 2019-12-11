|
|
Grace Verdugo Cecena, 89, of Calexico, CA passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 of natural causes at El Centro Regional Medical Center. Grace was born to Juan Antonio and Guadalupe Verdugo on March 14, 1930, in San Diego, California. Her family moved to Mexico when she was 5 years old and later moved to Calexico. She was married for 53 years to her husband Andrew and raised her seven children in Calexico. She loved to sing and listen to music, especially Elvis Pressley and Julio Iglesias, although she grew to like some of her children's favorite artists/music. She liked reading mysteries and lighthearted stories. She was a fan of shopping, walking all of downtown Calexico in its heyday. She was preceded in death by her brother Manuel Verdugo; husband, Andrew R. Cecena; parents, Juan Antonio and Guadalupe Verdugo; brother, Juan Antonio Verdugo and sister, Maria del Socorro Verdugo. She is survived by daughters Alicia and Grace Cecena of Calexico, Andrea (Ricardo) Silva of El Centro, Guadalupe (Joaquin) Lopez of El Centro, and Veronica Cecena of Imperial; sons Javier Cecena of Calexico and Antonio (Marina) Cecena of Junction City, KS; nine grandchildren: Perla, Pablo, Marcela, Jennifer, Steven, Jacqueline, Megan, Joaquin, and Natalie; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Elba Verdugo; nephews and niece Juan, Lucy, and Eloy, and extended family throughout California and Mexico. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m.at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Mass will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 11, 2019