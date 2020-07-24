1/1
GRAEME CAMERON HENDRY
1953 - 2020
Graeme Hendry, 67, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Scotland and immigrated to America with his parents aboard the Queen Mary in the summer of 1956. He was who he was, but not who he was meant to be, after suffering from a tragic accident that many of his close friends and family will remember from the summer of 1971. He meandered his way thru life, went thru 3 marriages, never any children, living on his own terms, and did the best he could with what he had to work with. He was always proud to have been a Central Spartan. Graeme is the last of the Scottish born clan to have passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents Cameron and Mary Hendry; wife Becky (Boyd) Hendry; brother Bruce Hendry; grandparents William (Scotty) and Ada Granahan, several aunts and uncles, all of the Granahan clan of Scotland. He is survived by his brother Ian Hendry; wife Lucy; sister Lilias McVie of Scotland; nephews Cameron, Shane, and Alec Hendry; cousins Dale and Denise Granahan, and Sandra (Clarkson) Brown. Gonna miss you bro, rest in peace now, and say hi to mom and dad for me.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
July 24, 2020
I WORKED WITH GRAEME FOR SEVERAL YEARS AT THE GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANTS IN CALIPATRIA. HE WAS A KIND GENTLE SPIRIT, HARDWORKER AND NOT AFFRAID TO GET DIRTY TO GET THE JOB DONE. HE WAS LIKED BY ALL HIS COWORKERS, HE WILL BE MISSED BY MANY. MAY GODS WARMTH AND LOVE SURROUND HIS FAMILY AT THIS TIME. TO HIS BROTHER IAN, I'M SORRY YOU LOST YOUR BROTHER, GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY MAY HE GIVE YOU STRENGTH.YOUR OLD FRIEND JERRY HILL.
JERRY HILL
Friend
July 24, 2020
REST IN PEACE GRAEME.
DAVID MADDOX
Friend
July 24, 2020
Grew up with Graham , Bruce and Ian , and Bill Huyler.Great memories of our dirt lot baseball with our mothers white flour for baselines which is now where La Fonda’s is today . All our bike trip to the plunge and Alpine Swiss dairy slot cars and Graham ‘s 10 speed bike only one on the block and yea their mothers brand new green Mustang What a great group of friends and a great family thanks for the memories always young in the heart miss you say hi to Scotty for me
Robert Simms
Friend
