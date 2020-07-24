

Graeme Hendry, 67, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Scotland and immigrated to America with his parents aboard the Queen Mary in the summer of 1956. He was who he was, but not who he was meant to be, after suffering from a tragic accident that many of his close friends and family will remember from the summer of 1971. He meandered his way thru life, went thru 3 marriages, never any children, living on his own terms, and did the best he could with what he had to work with. He was always proud to have been a Central Spartan. Graeme is the last of the Scottish born clan to have passed away. He was preceded in death by his parents Cameron and Mary Hendry; wife Becky (Boyd) Hendry; brother Bruce Hendry; grandparents William (Scotty) and Ada Granahan, several aunts and uncles, all of the Granahan clan of Scotland. He is survived by his brother Ian Hendry; wife Lucy; sister Lilias McVie of Scotland; nephews Cameron, Shane, and Alec Hendry; cousins Dale and Denise Granahan, and Sandra (Clarkson) Brown. Gonna miss you bro, rest in peace now, and say hi to mom and dad for me.



