

Guadalupe Alcala, 85, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Guadalupe was born on December 28, 1933 in Presa Leobardo Reynoso Fresnillo, Zacatecas to Calletano Torres and Maria Devora. At the age of 16, she married Isaac Alcala Avila who preceded her in death in 1996. In 1966, the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Brawley, CA where she raised her 8 children. For many years, she worked in agriculture harvesting onions, tomatoes, grapes, strawberries and other crops with her family. Guadalupe spent almost everyday doing what she loved which was sewing, knitting and gardening. Flowers were her passion. She was known for her cooking and often treated her guests with her special dishes. She loved spending time with her family. Guadalupe is survived by her sons and daughters, Alonso (Yolanda) Alcala, Juan Antonio (Estela) Alcala, Valentina (Juan) Hernandez, Jose Alcala Angelica (Salvador) Rodriguez, Maria (Gilbert) Lopez, Abel Alcala and Rosalinda Alcala; 24 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-greatgrandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary