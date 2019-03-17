Resources More Obituaries for GUADALUPE LEROUX Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? GUADALUPE VALDEZ LEROUX

Guadalupe Valdez LeRoux, a resident of El Centro, CA was 85 years old at the time of her passing on March 3, 2019. She passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her children Rita, Fay and Fernando, as well as grandchildren, and great grandchildren, all of whom she was very proud of. Guadalupe was born in Mexicali, Mexico in 1933 and later became a nurse and owned a beauty salon in Mexicali. She served as the owner or manager in several business roles such as the kitchen supervisor at the Imperial County Jail, as a County teacher helping students learn recipes and proper food preparation and handling to earn a certificate through the Imperial County, as a business owner of a flower shop, manager at the NAF El Centro Galley, and owner of Paulinas Restaurant, Top Notch Cafe and Old Time 60s Deli. Most recently Guadalupe became a member of the American Legion Post 434 in Chula Vista, CA. She is most known by her family and friends for her generosity and love she gave selflessly never asking for something in return, she just did what had to be done and never stopped her activities to serve others. If she knew someone was hungry, she fed them. If she knew someone was having personal problems, she sat and listened and talked to them. If she knew someone didnt have the money they needed, she either gave them paid work to do or found a creative way to get some money together. She impacted the lives of many throughout the years. Guadalupe was a very active community member who enjoyed hosting events such as ice cream socials, holiday parties with friends and family, along with karaoke and other social gatherings. Her hobbies included hanging out more recently at Starbucks and McDonalds with family, talking about business, politics, and social news, taking time to mentor others seeking wisdom, reading, listening to her favorite music, and seeing her family members. Guadalupe will be buried at Miramar National Cemetery alongside her late husband and Navy Veteran William LeRoux who passed away in 2017. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 17, 2019