Guadalupe "Lupe" Vasquez, 90, of Calipatria was called to Heaven peacefully by her Creator in the company of her family on the morning of November 14, 2020. Lupe was the second child born to parents Francisco Quiroz and Ysabel Aviles - Quiroz in Calipatria, California on December 11, 1929, during the Great Depression. Her sisters included Elsa Downs and Lily Arce. Lupe was raised Catholic and looked for strength in her faith throughout her life and up until her last days. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother to her family, children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of St. Patrick's Church and her life was the epitome of exactly what she believed in: honesty, kindness, love, hardwork and discipline. She attended Bonita Elementary School in Calipatria and graduated from Calipatria High School as Salutatorian of her class in 1949. Lupe married Leonardo "Lee" Vasquez of Niland after he served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, once he returned home, at St. Patrick's Church in 1955 at the age of 25 years old. Shortly thereafter, the couple established and operated Starlite Market in Calipatria, a mainstay in the community for over 30 years. Lupe and Lee met in high school and would have seven children together. The young couple wanted their kids to be active, consequently, all seven children learned how to swim as members of the Calipatria Desert Stars Swim Team. Little League Baseball, Basketball and Pop Warner Football were also other extra-curricular activities both parents enjoyed supporting and often volunteered to help with. As the family started to grow, Lupe made it a point to continue her lifelong goal of obtaining a college education. Within about 5 years, she earned an Associate of Arts from Imperial Valley College, and Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Bilingual Education and Multicultural Studies from San Diego State University. She became an elementary school teacher and taught throughout the Imperial Valley in multiple districts including Heber, Calipatria, Niland, and Brawley at Oakley School where she taught for 15 - 20 years. Teaching became one of her greatest joys and she thrived on sharing knowledge with all students but especially those of migrant families teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). She never stopped looking for opportunities to educate others and later on taught religion classes at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Brawley. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Ysabel, son Frankie Vasquez, various relatives and the love of her life Leonardo "Lee" Vasquez. She is survived by her six children: Leonard, Rick, Mark, Francine, Jacob, and Rosina, as well as sisters in law: Alice Swanger and Margaret Ulloa, brother-in-law, Stanley Swanger, nephews: Ray Downs, Wally, Rollie and Ronnie Ulloa, nieces: Rosanne Swanger-Coronado and Michelle Downs-Standiford, along with 11 grandchildren: Sienna, Ian, Greyson, Victoria, Noah, Mayella, Camilla, Andre, Jordan, Ysabel, and Blake. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Patricks Catholic Church located at 133 E. Church Street, Calipatria, Ca. 92233 or the Childhood Leukemia Society
at child hoodlieukemiasociety.org
Rosary and viewing will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Frye Chapel in Brawley. Public outdoor mass will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Calipatria. Private burial services will follow and be held at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. All services will be held in accordance with Imperial County's COVID restrictions, including wearing a facial cover, social distancing and limited group gatherings. For additional information please contact Frye Chapel at (760) 337-1444.