FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
More Obituaries for GUILLERMO RIVAS
GUILLERMO EDUARDO RIVAS

GUILLERMO EDUARDO RIVAS


1970 - 2019
GUILLERMO EDUARDO RIVAS Obituary
Guillermo Rivas, 49, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1970 in Brawley. Guillermo is survived by his mother, Maria Isabel Higareda; brothers, Pete, Richard and Steve; sisters, Sandra and Rosemary. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 23, 2019
