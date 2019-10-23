|
|
Guillermo Rivas, 49, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1970 in Brawley. Guillermo is survived by his mother, Maria Isabel Higareda; brothers, Pete, Richard and Steve; sisters, Sandra and Rosemary. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley. Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 23, 2019