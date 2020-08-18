Our beloved Guillermo Memo had his last breath at his home in Heber, California, on July 18, 2020. He was surrounded by his immediate family and also in spirit by several family members that adored him, but that considering the current pandemic, could not be physically with him, as the Estrada family is so accustomed to. His sudden passing has left the entire family devastated and lost. He was born the 20th of March, 1942, in Mexicali, Baja California, to Francisco and Maria Luisa Estrada. He was the 7th child of a total of 10. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Lauro, Raul, Jose, Lucia and Francisco; sisters-in-law, Lucia Estrada and Teresa Estrada; his parents, Francisco and Maria Luisa Estrada. He is survived by his wife, Ramona; children, Maria Luisa (Hugo) Parra of Imperial, Guillermo Estrada of San Diego, Rafael (Liliana) Estrada of Heber, Ramon Estrada of Tijuana, Baja California; 9 grandchildren, Vanessa, Hugo Humberto and Alexander Parra, Isabella and Andre Estrada, Iliana, Tania and Rafael Estrada Jr., and Aron Estrada; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Leopoldo Estrada, Enrique and Alma Delia Estrada, and Raquel Estrada of Heber, Gustavo Estrada and Alma Rosa Estrada of Imperial and Luis and Teresa Estrada, Maria Luisa Estrada and Josie Estrada of Calexico. He married his Chaparrita, Ramona Amezquita, on the first of October, 1967. His love and dedication to his beloved Chaparrita was apparent to everyone, in every moment of the day, inseparable and always caring for each others needs. His family was his everything, his last words were, La Familia, Mi Familia. Nothing brought him greater pleasure that to spend time with his children, his grandchildren and his Chaparrita. Within that circle was his strong ties to his brothers. Their formidable bond is an enviable relationship that does not quiver with differences. Seldom seen in families. Memo enjoyed his Boys trips with all his brothers, sons and nephews to La Rumorosa, San Felipe, down the Baja Peninsula, Washington state, and many others. He travelled extensively with his children, grandchildren and nephews. He was an amazing husband, father and provider key elements for a God Father. He, together with his Chaparrita, was honored to be the Nino to 10s of nephews, nieces and friends. He was a social and loving man, always willing to lend an ear to a neighbors troubles or a friend in need. He was a positive man, always greeted you with a smile and a sharp wit. He was known for his grilling and frying skills; didnt care much for the kitchen, but his tripitas, pescado frito and pollo frito en el disco, were superb. He worked for Broadbent Livestock Company for about 4 years, tending sheep in the winter, cattle in the summer and a truck driver when he first immigrated to the US. He then went to work for Moiola Brothers Cattle Feeders as a cowboy, truck driver and mill worker. He worked 45 years with the Moiola Brothers, building a strong friendship with Thomas and Laura Moiola and all the Moiola family. He retired in 2013 and started to travel more and spend time with family. He was a devout Catholic and member of the Sagrado Corazon de Jesus church. He recently mastered accessing to Zoom to join in the familys rosary held every 3rd day. A feat he was proud of and highly applauded for. He attended the Teresa Estrada Community Center to join other seniors in activities and Heber community events. Because of the current crisis, the services will be held privately with family only, and responsibly. His life will be celebrated, as he deserves, at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association
, on behalf of Guillermo Estrada.