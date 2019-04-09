|
Hank Gorham, 65, of El Centro passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Hank is survived by his Wife Lorena Gorham of El Centro, CA, his children, Travis Gorham of Hemet, CA, Jeremy Gorham of Menifee, CA and Seth Shorty Gorham of Cotulla, TX; 6 grandchildren; his father, Kenny Gorham; brothers and sisters. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at 384 W Heber Road El Centro, CA. Text to 707-464-8558 or Call 619-672-0208 to R.S.V.P. by Friday, April 12, 2019.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 9, 2019