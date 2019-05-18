

Harold Benjamin Rolfe of Holtville, California, returned home to his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2019, a little over 20 years after surviving stomach cancer. Harold was a third-generation Californian, born in 1931 to Harold and Irene Rolfe in Los Angeles, California. He spent many summers with his father, mother, and brother, Jerry, on his fathers commercial fishing boat, fishing off the coast of Mexico for a month at a time. He also learned mechanics and love of the great outdoors from his father, and probably got his lead foot from his mother. Harold attended Narbon High School in Lomita, California, and served in the Coast Guard during the Korean War, deploying twice across the Pacific. He met his wife, Mary, while attending college and went on to earn a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cal Poly, Pomona. Harold and Mary settled in the Imperial County and established strong roots through six decades of farming, friendships, and involvement in church and the community. In 1968, their family was baptized, becoming members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed for time and all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple. An easy conversationalist, Harold was a member of the Holtville Rotary Club, a Boy Scout leader to many youth, a church leader, and a mostly-willing supporter of all things 4-H, FFA, and everything with which Mary and kids got involved. Rarely sitting still, he enjoyed anything involving an engine: boating, fishing, skiing, off-roading, and held a private pilots license. He was just beginning a life of retirement and travel when Mary lost a short, but courageous battle with brain cancer. Only someone extra special could fill the space she left, and Harold found that in Penelope Hancock. Together, they spent 23 years serving in the San Diego Temple, and traveling to be with family and friends. A loving father, Harold is survived by his children, Carolyn Daybell, Roger (Stacy) Rolfe, Johanna (James) Cavanness, Ann (Michael) Tilden, and Glen (Rochelle) Rolfe; and is the proud grandfather of 10, Nicole, Robert, Sam, John, Frank, Allyson, Benjamin, Roger, Shelbee, and Joseph; and great-grandfather of six. He is further survived by brother, Jerry (Marianne) Rolfe; nieces, nephews and many other family members who will greatly miss him. Harold is fondly remembered for his strength, talents, friendliness, and courage. A Funeral service honoring his life will be held at 10 a.m. on May 24, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1280 S. Eighth St., El Centro, CA and will be officiated by Bishop Stephen Fairbanks. Viewing will be at 9 a.m. interment will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary