Harold Dean Treadway, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Known as Treadway to his friends, he was born on November 24, 1929 in New De Roche, Arkansas. Harold moved to the Imperial Valley in 1949 at the age of 19 and worked for U.S. Gypsum. Later he met and married Emily Coronado and settled in Imperial, CA., where he worked for the IID. Soon after their marriage they started a family and moved to Norwalk, California where they raised their family in a very loving neighborhood. He worked as a boilermaker in Torrance. The family then moved to Arkansas for a few years, where they lived close to relatives. Later, they returned to the Imperial Valley. It was here, that Harold began his own business, Modern Sanitation. Harold and Emily celebrated 60 years of marriage before Emily's passing in 2016. His life was enriched with numerous family traditions including birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and holidays. He taught his children and grandchildren how to fish and love the outdoors by taking them on trips across the United States and Mexico in his motorhome. All who knew him remember his generosity, creativity and hard working mentality. Many of us have one of his birdhouses, woodwork creations or whimsical statues adorning our homes. Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Enemirta; his parents, AJ Treadway and Ora Lou Abner McClenahan; brothers, Norman and Lonnie Treadway; sister, Maxine Treadway Nelson. He is survived by his daughters, Jan Washburn, Danise Bonillas, Caroline Jaime (Victor), Helen Dagnino (Raymond) and Martha Stevenson (Bob Ladurantaye); son, David; grandchildren, David and Francisco Bonillas, Stephen, Jennifer and Matthew Jaime, Robert, Andrew and Julia Dagnino, David Angelo Treadway, Jeanette Perez, Melanie Massey and Nathan Stevenson; great-grandchildren R.J., Kali, Landon, Elizette and Esmeralda Bonillas and Leila, Joaquin and Olivia Jaime; Lujan Perez and Sophia Stevenson; brother, Donald Ray Treadway; sisters-in-law, Brenda, Margie and Faye Treadway, numerous nephews, nieces, other family and lifelong friends. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in the Capilla Cristo Rey in El Centro, CA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., with Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following the Mass at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 28, 2020