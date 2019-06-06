Home

Our Lady of Guadalupe
135 E 4th St
Calexico, CA 92231
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Harold Lansing, 76, of Calexico passed away peacefully in his home after a brave battle with Lung Cancer on April 19, 2019. Gene was born in Columbus, Ohio the third of 5 brothers and sisters. Growing up he loved anything that has to do with the outdoors. After graduating from Beavercreek High School Gene joined the United States Air Force and traveled the world. After his military service he moved around some and finally settled in the Imperial Valley. Gene was an electrician by trade and considered to be a master electrician. While working at Imperial Valley College he met the best thing that ever happened to him, Esther. After retiring Gene enjoyed tinkering with little projects and fixing things around the house. He loved watching T.V. and wasnt picky as to what was on, he always seemed to find something he enjoyed. He especially enjoyed watching old westerns and WWII documentaries in the hopes of catching a glimpse of his father who served during that time in the Army. Genes favorite pass time other than going to the casino; was to sit at the kitchen table and read the paper while sipping his coffee. Gene was old school and set in his ways but had a good heart. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry Lansing and Clara Edna Foster; children, Vicki Lynn and Oscar Armando. He is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Esther Lopez Lansing; sons, Treg Eugene Lansing of Indiana, James Harrison Lansing (Allison) and John David Lansing (Kim) both of South Carolina; daughter, Andrea Carmen Lansing (Anthony Soto); brother, David Lansing (Vivian) from Arizona; sisters, Eileen Rosell, Janice Smart and Naomi Terry all of Ohio; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Service will follow at 2 p.m.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 6, 2019
