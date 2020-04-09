|
Harry Singh Sidhu, 77, of El Centro, CA passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in El Centro, CA. Harry was born on January 20, 1943 in Glendale, AZ. Harry was a major agricultural farmer for many years with his brothers, later becoming a correctional officer with the State of California Department of Corrections, and eventually retiring with them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sher and Lidia Sidhu; brothers, Sant and Dosant; sister, Krishna Lillian. He is survived by brother Delip (Victoria) of Imperial, CA; daughters, Sanjay (Richard) Nelson of Burkburnett, TX, Sheran (Jason) Tuttle of El Centro, CA; cousin, Adela Singh of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Ashanti, Aryanna, Alexxia Nelson, Ayden and Shay Tuttle and longtime girlfriend, Fabiola Loza. Services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 9, 2020