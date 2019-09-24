|
Haskell Jacobs Jr, 81, of Holtville passed away on September 6, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in San Diego. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Cornerstone Community Church followed by a lunch in the hall. The Rev. Hayden Norris of Cornerstone Community Church of Holtville will officiate. Mr. Jacobs was born in El Centro, California on June 17, 1938 and was raised in Holtville, California. After graduating from High School, Mr. Jacobs attended college at Cal Poly Pomona then enlisted in the US Army. After an honorable discharge from the Military, he returned to Cal Poly to earn a bachelor of science degree in Agribusiness. He married Rosalie Birger on December 26, 1964 in Holtville, CA. Mr. Jacobs worked in Agriculture throughout his life. He was best known for growing tomatoes and alfalfa seed. He retired from farming in 2004, but continued a lifelong passion for farming. In addition to his interest in farming, Mr. Jacobs took time to be there for his family and friends. Survivors include his daughters, Julie (Vincent) Hansen of Holtville, Monica Jacobs of Holtville; son, Haskell Jacobs III (Ana) of Brawley; brother, Carl Daniel Jacobs of Surprise, Arizona; five granddaughters, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 24, 2019