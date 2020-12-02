Hector Lerma Banaga, 77, of Calipatria, CA. entered into rest November 14, 2020. Hector was born October 31, 1943 in Holtville Ca. Hectors family moved to Calipatria in the early 1950s where he was a hard worker and skilled musician. Hector met the love of his life Marilyn Aglupos in Calipatria and married her August 17, 1964. Hector and Marilyn raised their three children in Calipatria. He later worked for Calipatria Unified School District as a custodian. His interests and hobbies included singing and playing his guitar with his band,The Fabulous Royals, spending time with his family, and grilling in the backyard. Hectors family paid this tribute to him,Hector had a heart of gold and always pulled the best out of people and life. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, tio, and friend. He will be deeply missed. Hector is survived by his wife Marilyn and leaves his legacy with his children Hector Jr. (Nora) Banaga, grandchildren: Daniel, Katalina, Juliana, Sebastian, Marcelino. Son Octavio (Jacqueline) Banaga, grandchildren: Elijah (Yleana), Nethaneal (Jasmine), Josiah (Ashley), first great- grandchild: Uriah Ezekiel, and Selah Banaga. Daughter Rosalinda (Robert) Romero, grandson RJ Romero; brother Hesequio Banaga and sister Dolores Ganelon. Preceded in death by his parents Modesto and Maria Banaga, and sister Evangelina Banaga. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary in Brawley, CA. The Burial will commence at 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store