|
|
Hector Manuel Aguilar, 83, of Monrovia, CA passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Hector was born on October 16, 1936 in Mexicali, B.C., MX. Hector was a High School graduate. Hector was many things, he was a Master Carpenter, a little league baseball coach, an avid classical guitar instrumentalist, and a song writer and composer. He was also a life long A's and Raiders fan. He was a lover of many languages such as American sign language, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Korean. Hector is preceded in death by our beloved parents Juan T. Aguilar, and Genoveva (Dominugez) Aguilar, as well as, our sisters-in-law Cuca (Gutierrez) Aguilar, wife of our brother Juan Aguilar, Alicia (Guerrero) Aguilar, wife of our brother Albert Aguilar, and our dear niece Jeannie Marie. Hector is survived by his brothers Alberto, Juan, Ruben, Daniel and sister Lupe, as well as, his children Hector Jr., Martha, Robert and Gabriel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. with father Jose Sosa officiating, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the California School for the Deaf at: CSD, Attn: Lisa Nunez, 39350 Gallaudet Drive, Fremont, CA 94538.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 26, 2020