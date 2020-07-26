

Hector Solorzano, 58, of El Centro, passed away on July 14, 2020 of cancer. He was surrounded by family and loved ones, whom are deeply saddened by his loss. Hector was born November 30, 1961, to Andres and Carmen Solorzano in Mexico. As a child his family moved to Marysville, Ca where he grew up. After his graduation from Lindhurst High School Class of 1979, his family relocated to the Imperial Valley where he enrolled in a vocational program for Automotive, Diesel Mechanics, Welding and Metal Fabrication. He was later hired by Imperial County where he was employed for 32 years. He recently retired in 2018 as Building Maintenance II. Hector was kind, funny and loving. He was definitely a family man, maintaining a close relationship with his children. He was not just a father but a friend. He was predeceased by his brother Andres Solorzano Jr, and his father Andres Solorzano. He is survived by his children Tamara Preece of Imperial, Ca., Bianca Hatfield, Pedro Bernal Jr., Andrew Bernal (Sonia), Angela Solorzano all of El Centro, Ca. and Breanna Solorzano of Goleta, Ca. and 11 grandchildren. He was also survived by his mother Carmen Solorzano of El Centro, Ca.; brothers Armando Solorzano of El Centro, Ca. Clemente Solorzano (Valentina) of Heber, Ca., Jose Arturo Solorzano (Marisol) of Modesto, Ca. and his sister Josie Alcala (Tim) of Anaheim. The family would like to extend a loving thanks to AccentCare Hospice to each of you who cared for our Dad. Our family wishes to thank you for your kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by all of you at AccentCare. Thank You.



