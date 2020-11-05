

Born, on October 17, 1929, in Brussels, Belgium. In 1935 at the age of 6, with war escalating in Europe, mom was sent to join her mother's sister in the United States, her parents were lost to the war. She arrived in Ellis Island, only speaking French to meet Aunt Bertha and Uncle Maurice Bogaerts, she was adopted in 1938. Mom was raised in Tampa, Florida. In high school she played basketball and the violin. After high school she married and raised a family in Tampa. In 1959 she moved to Calexico to help start a refrigeration business with her husband Jess Smith. While in Calexico she was active in the Soroptimist International. Later she moved to Imperial and met her husband of 33 years, Bill Mc Neer. She worked for several crop dusting companies as an accountant. In 2000, she was hired as the Program Manager for the Alzheimer's Association for Imperial County. She was a certified Ombudsman for nine years and was a court appointed special advocate for the aging. Mom was active in the United Way for many years and recently received a distinguished service award. She was preceded in death by husband Bill Mc Neer and son J. Andrew Smith. She is survived by sons, James Smith (Tish) and Gregory Smith (Kathy); daughters, Bette Link, Georgia Payne and Tanya Milan; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro. Family suggests in memory of Heddy, donations go to Alzheimer's Research Foundation and the United Way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store