HENRY COTA Sr.


1959 - 2020
HENRY COTA Sr. Obituary
Henry Cota Sr., 60, of Brawley passed away on January 27, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1959 in Brawley and later married Celina Cota on August of 1987 in Yuma, AZ. Henry is survived by his wife, Celina Cota of Brawley, CA; sons, Henry Cota Jr. and Eddie Cota of Brawley, CA; daughters, Angelica Mendoza of Las Vegas, NV and Griselda Gomez of Wilmington, CA; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Anamaria Rios of San Diego, CA, Cynthia Duarte of Moreno Valley, CA and Roseanne C. Dudart of Clearmont, CA Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12 , 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Richard Rodriguez.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 5, 2020
