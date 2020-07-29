

Henry Escalera Chacon, 79, was born in Brawley, California on June 27, 1941 and he entered eternal rest on July 7, 2020. Henry is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving family: his wife of 53 years, Maria, and his children; Sandra, Yolanda, Henry, Michael, Blanca, Freddy, and Gloria. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His brothers Tony and Sylvester Chacon, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe and Francisca Chacon; his Aunt Maria Chacon who helped raise him and his brothers Frank Chacon, Jose Chacon and sister Sarah Chacon Palacio. Henry was a truck driver most of his life in the agriculture industry as well as hauling cattle. He was employed at several local companies such as Holly Sugar, Pinkys Transportation, Lidco, Tavasci, Walker Livestock and Brawley Express just prior to retirement where he enjoyed working alongside his 3 sons. Upon retirement, Henry loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Henry will be fondly remembered for his big, caring heart and sense of humor. He expressed his love in many ways to everyone who knew him. His presence will be missed tremendously. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 to 9 pm with Rosary prayer at 7 pm. The private graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery at 9 am.



