

Henry R. Rivera, age 63, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA to Armida Burt and Henry Gamez Rivera. He was raised in Calexico, CA and graduated from Calexico High School. Henry worked for 28 years at Imperial Irrigation District (IID) before retiring on February 1, 2019. Our dad was a very giving person, he was what you called a "cheerful giver". He was outgoing, energetic and always willing to lend a helping hand and he had a heart for the youth; he was a mentor to many; as their youth leader and friend. He is survived by his wife, Maria Magdalena Rivera "Malena"; his sons and daughter, Enrique "Rico" Rivera, Marlene Marie Meza and Estevan Gustavo Rivera (Tzuri Rivera); his grandchildren, Valeria Jolene Guzman, Leeland Caleb Acuna, Noe David Osuna, Nathan Dominic Rivera and Estevan Isaias Rivera; his mother Armida (Burt) Gutierrez; his sisters Cecilia "Titi" and Sandra, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Henry Gamez Rivera; step-father, Rodolfo "Yopo" Gutierrez and brother Ernesto "Ernie" Rivera. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren with all his heart. He would move heaven and earth for them. Most importantly he loved God! Which is the legacy he leaves behind, a legacy of love and faith.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store