

Herbert Gene Wilcox, 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Banning, CA. He was born in Pleasant Grove, AR on December 14, 1937, he was the son of Derfie and Opal Wilcox. He graduated from Central Union High School in 1955 and then attended Imperial Valley College. He married Joyce Manning in 1960. Gene, known affectionately as "Geno", was an active citizen of Holtville, CA. He was co-owner of Dale Cooper Insurance with the late Joel Chambers and owner of Gene Wilcox Insurance. He enjoyed coaching Little League, and was a Boy Scout leader. Gene served in the Optimist Club of Holtville, was president of the Holtville Rotary, Master Mason of Holtville, and president of the Holtville Chamber of Commerce. In 2003, he was awarded the honor of Grand Marshal in the Holtville Carrot Parade. Also in 2003, Gene and Joyce moved to Sun Lakes in Banning, CA. They were married for 59 years. While living in Sun Lakes, Gene enjoyed fishing, golf, and time with his family and friends. Gene is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Kellie Ames, her husband, Mark and their two children Hunter and Emerson Ames; son, Michael Wilcox, his wife, Traci, and their children, Travis and Taylor Wilcox; his two brothers, JD Wilcox and David Wilcox; his nieces and nephews and the rest of his relatives and friends. As he requested, there will be a family gathering at Lake Poway, CA in celebration of his life. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 19, 2019