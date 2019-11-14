|
|
Heriberto (Eddie) Dorame Torres, Jr. age 32 was an amazing father, son, brother, and friend. Eddie was born August 29, 1987 in El Centro, CA and passed away unexpectedly on October 21, 2019. Eddie attended various schools in El Centro and the Universal Technical Institute in Avondale, AZ. His passion for mechanics led him to work for the Department of Homeland Security for over 10 years as an Automotive Mechanic. Above all else, Eddie was a loving and dedicated father. He treasured his daughters, Lorelai and Pandora, and cherished every moment with them. Eddie loved playing the guitar, and enjoyed teaching his daughters how to play as well. He was also in various bands throughout the Imperial Valley, including Waiting for Years. Eddie was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, Carlos and Maria Dorame. He is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Lorelai and Pandora Torres, their mother Anita Gonzalez; parents, Rita (John) Ramos and Heriberto (Rosa) Torres; grandparents, Jesus and Celia Torres; brothers, Carlos Torres and Edgar Torres; sisters, Jeanine Ramos, Jasmine Ramos, Celia Torres and Maricela Torres, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Eddie will always be in our hearts and he will forever be remembered for his smile, kindness, and love for his daughters, family, and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hems Mortuary in El Centro, CA from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral procession will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. beginning at Hems Mortuary in El Centro, and Eddie will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, California. There will be a private viewing for immediate family.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 14, 2019