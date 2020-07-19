

Herminia Duron- Miramon, 85, of Calexico passed away on June 1, 2020 at ECRMC due to COVID-19. She was born on January 3, 1935 in Douglas, AZ. Minnie was a housewife her entire married life and she devoted her life to her 5 sons and to her loving husband, Octavio. They were married for 65 years and she took pride in her marriage set a perfect example for her sons, She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family and always had a house full. She loved doing ceramics, sewing, going to the casino and playing conti with her family and friends, but most of all she enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Leopoldo and Carmela Duron; siblings, Leopoldo Duron Jr., Carmela Duron Olivo, Hortencia Duron and Irene Duron Naranjo; grandson, Marco Marky Miramon Gaytan; nephew, Raymond Duron Jr. Herminia is survived by her husband of 65 years, Vicente Octavio Miramon Limon of Calexico CA; sons, Vicente and Cristina Miramon of San Diego, CA, Marco and Rosy Miramon of Mexicali, BC MX, Mario and Carla Miramon of Imperial CA, Hector and Luz Miramon of Calexico CA, and Leo and Estella Miramon of El Centro CA; brother, Raymond Duron of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Cristina "Kikimor" Miramon Estrella (Alejandro) of San Diego, CA, Ricardo Miramon of Las Vegas, NV., Daniela Miramon of San Diego, Bianca Miramon Arevalo (Luis Carlos) of Mexicali BC, Nicholas Miramon (Kara) of San Diego, Matthew Miramon (Sara) of San Diego, Nathaniel Miramon of San Diego, Andrew Miramon of Calexico, David Miramon of Calexico and Rebeca Miramon of Calexico; great-grandchildren, Alejandro Jando and Julianna Estrella of San Diego, Mia Alessandra Arevalo of Mexicali BC. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.



