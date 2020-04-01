|
Homero P. Gutierrez, also known as "Guero", 75, of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Homero was born on January 10, 1945 in Jalisco, Guadalajara MX. He married Carlota Gutierrez on June 23, 2011. He worked at the Del Rio Country Club in Brawley, CA for 51 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delfina Perete Trejo; sister, Margarita G. Holguin and his first wife, Angelina Gutierrez. He is survived by his wife, Carlota Gutierrez; brother, Jose P. Gutierrez; sons, Edward Gutierrez (Estella), Thomas Gutierrez, Robert Gutierrez (Sandra) and Raphael Gutierrez and daughter, Sandra Villafana; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces and cousins. Services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 1, 2020