Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HOMERO GUTIERREZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOMERO P. "GUERO" GUTIERREZ


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOMERO P. "GUERO" GUTIERREZ Obituary

Homero P. Gutierrez, also known as "Guero", 75, of Brawley, CA passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Homero was born on January 10, 1945 in Jalisco, Guadalajara MX. He married Carlota Gutierrez on June 23, 2011. He worked at the Del Rio Country Club in Brawley, CA for 51 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delfina Perete Trejo; sister, Margarita G. Holguin and his first wife, Angelina Gutierrez. He is survived by his wife, Carlota Gutierrez; brother, Jose P. Gutierrez; sons, Edward Gutierrez (Estella), Thomas Gutierrez, Robert Gutierrez (Sandra) and Raphael Gutierrez and daughter, Sandra Villafana; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces and cousins. Services will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOMERO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -