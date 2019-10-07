|
Humberto Lopez passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, in San Diego surrounded by family. He was 80 years old. Humberto was born in Calexico to city pioneers Guadalupe and Teodulo Lopez. He was a proud Calexico "Bulldog" who graduated from CUHS in 1956. He received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration and Spanish and a Masters in Education at SDSU. Humberto also served honorably in the US Army. He worked for the San Diego Unified School District for over 25 years as a teacher, vice principal, principal and district counselor, mentoring many of his students over the years. Later in life, he became a real estate agent for the Wire corporation in La Jolla and eventually acquired many San Diego properties of his own. He would go on to be a Realtor for over 50 years. Humberto was an avid traveler, collector of antiques, creator of perfect salads, dressing and sandwiches but he will always be remembered for his devotion to family and friends. His greatest joy came from his siblings, nieces nephews, and godchildren, celebrating their birthdays and milestones. He is survived by his sisters, Olivia and Maria Teresa. He was preceded in death by his father, Teodulo in 1982; his mother, Guadalupe in 2006 and younger brother, Gustavo in 2012. With his wickedly wonderful sense of humor, his compassion and his curiosity for the world around him, he was force to be reckoned with. While we all miss him greatly, we take comfort in knowing that he is at peace. Services will be held on Thursday, October 10 at St. Marys Church in El Centro. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at noon followed by reception. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 7, 2019