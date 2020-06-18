IDA MAE CLAYBROOK
1936 - 2020
Ida Mae Claybrook passed away on June 10, 2020. Ida was born in El Centro to James Carson and Edna Gunn Carson. Ida attended school in El Centro and graduated from Holtville High in 1955. Ida was a member of Jobs Daughters and participated in 4H sewing and raising steers. She was a cowgirl at heart and loved riding and taking care of horses. Ida met the love of her life Ronald Claybrook on a Blind date. She was 16 and he was 17. Shortly after, they tried to elope to Yuma, but the sheriff called her dad and it was stopped. Nevertheless, they soon married on March 14, 1954. They were married for 65 years. Ida was involved in the community. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and held offices in the Holtville Jr. and Sr. Woman's Clubs. She was also active in the Native Daughters of California. Ida's careers were in Childcare, and the produce industry. She worked in Holtville Carrot sheds as a sorter., Holtville Veg Vac Cooling as a weighmaster, and as a truck dispatcher in Firebaugh, CA. Ida followed her husband on all his adventures. They loved camping in the desert, the beaches of Mexico, and the beautiful Colorado Rocky Mountains. They loved houseboating, traveling to many places all over the world. She was also an avid reader and always had a book in hand. Ida's nickname (CB handle) was "Smiley". She brought a smile to everyone she met, had a fun-loving spirit, and was a true romantic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Claybrook; brothers, Col. Jim Carson and Kit Carson. Ida is survived by daughters, Ronda (Hal) King, Rhoda Claybrook, Renita and (Rudy) Schaffner; grandchildren, Ian and (Brittni) King, Skyler and (Carol) King, Chase and (Renee) Schaffner and Clay Gudde; great-grandsons, Milo King, Joel Gomez.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 17, 2020
In behalf of the SDRC family, our sincere condolences especially to Clay and his mom Rhoda. May God bring you his comfort during this difficult time. Lori Robinson and staff.
Lori robinson
June 17, 2020
Ida was such a pretty and happy lady. Condolences to her family.
Barbara Fusi
Friend
June 17, 2020
Prayers for God's peace & comfort for the family. Hugs
Susie & Ray Garner
Friend
June 17, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about your mom. I have fond memories of her from 4-H. She was always smiling and had a sweet disposition. Praying for your comfort at this difficult time. ~ Chris Stewart (Terribilini)
Chris Stewart
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Janet Parker Lamphere
Friend
