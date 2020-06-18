

Ida Mae Claybrook passed away on June 10, 2020. Ida was born in El Centro to James Carson and Edna Gunn Carson. Ida attended school in El Centro and graduated from Holtville High in 1955. Ida was a member of Jobs Daughters and participated in 4H sewing and raising steers. She was a cowgirl at heart and loved riding and taking care of horses. Ida met the love of her life Ronald Claybrook on a Blind date. She was 16 and he was 17. Shortly after, they tried to elope to Yuma, but the sheriff called her dad and it was stopped. Nevertheless, they soon married on March 14, 1954. They were married for 65 years. Ida was involved in the community. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and held offices in the Holtville Jr. and Sr. Woman's Clubs. She was also active in the Native Daughters of California. Ida's careers were in Childcare, and the produce industry. She worked in Holtville Carrot sheds as a sorter., Holtville Veg Vac Cooling as a weighmaster, and as a truck dispatcher in Firebaugh, CA. Ida followed her husband on all his adventures. They loved camping in the desert, the beaches of Mexico, and the beautiful Colorado Rocky Mountains. They loved houseboating, traveling to many places all over the world. She was also an avid reader and always had a book in hand. Ida's nickname (CB handle) was "Smiley". She brought a smile to everyone she met, had a fun-loving spirit, and was a true romantic. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Claybrook; brothers, Col. Jim Carson and Kit Carson. Ida is survived by daughters, Ronda (Hal) King, Rhoda Claybrook, Renita and (Rudy) Schaffner; grandchildren, Ian and (Brittni) King, Skyler and (Carol) King, Chase and (Renee) Schaffner and Clay Gudde; great-grandsons, Milo King, Joel Gomez.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store