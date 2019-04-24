Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
View Map
IGNACIA HERMOSILLO LEON


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
IGNACIA HERMOSILLO LEON Obituary
Ignacia Hermosillo Leon, 86, of Brawley, CA passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Ignacia was born on March 15, 1933 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, MX. She married Pedro M. Leon on April 1, 1974 in Calipatria, CA. She is survived by husband, Pedro Leon; children, Teresa Bravo, Carmen B. Estrada, Amparo Bravo, Ernesto Bravo, Noel Bravo, Pete Leon Jr., Jesse Leon and Emma Leon; 13 grandsons; 14 granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Andrew Kunambi officiating at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 24, 2019
