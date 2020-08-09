1/
IGNACIO CASTRO
1935 - 2020
Ignacio Castro, 85, of Calexico, CA passed away of natural causes, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Ignacio was born on March 4, 1935 in Mexicali, MX. He married Virgina Castro. Ignacio owned several businesses in Mexicali and Calexico. He was the co-owner of the first bus service in Calexico along with his brother Luis Castro. Ignacio was well known for his business "Castro's Electronics" which operated for many years in downtown Calexico. He is survived by wife, Virginia Castro; daughters Elizabeth Sais and Erika Espinoza; sons Ignacio Castro and Gualberto Castro; many loving nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren; son-in-laws Jerry Espinoza and Jesus Sais; daughter-in-law Samantha Castro. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Graveside service will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
AUG
11
Graveside service
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
