St Anthony's Catholic Church
210 W 7th St
Imperial, CA 92251
(760) 355-1347
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
210 W. 7th St
Imperial, CA
View Map
IGNACIO "NACHO" OCHOA


1967 - 2019
IGNACIO "NACHO" OCHOA Obituary
Ignacio "Nacho" Ochoa, 52, of Mexicali, Mexico passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2019. He was born October 15, 1967 in Mexicali, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Teresa Ochoa. Nacho is survived by his sisters and spouses, Maria and Albert Tagupa of Imperial, CA, Maggie and Robert Garcia of Fresno, CA and Teresa and Brian Conroy of Clovis, CA; his brothers, Alfredo Ochoa of Mexicali, MX and Alex Ochoa and Grace Verduzco of Brawley, CA. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Kyler and Keanna Tagupa, Audrey Sosa, Olivia and Raylee Hebron, Alfredo Jr, Adrian and Andie Ochoa, Tiger and Max Ochoa. Uncles, Aunts, cousins and friends. To Our Brother: Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear. Fly My Bother Fly for you are free at last. We will always love you. Funeral mass will be held, Monday, December 9 at 11 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 210 W. 7th St. Imperial, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
