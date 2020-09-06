

Imo Jean Miller, 92, was reunited with her late husband JC Miller on August 22nd, 2020. She was born October 1, 1927 and passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was married to JC Miller in 1947. They left Memphis, Tenn. in 1954 and moved to El Centro. The family then moved to Holtville where they lived for 7 years before moving back to El Centro for good. Every summer they would load everyone in the car and drive back east to visit the families they had left behind in 3 different states. Imo Jean (Sister Miller) taught Sunday school for many years at the First Assembly of God church in Holtville where they attended even after moving to El Centro. Although she couldn't make the trip to the Holtville church for many years she stayed in touch with some of the people there. Hardly a day would go by without her mentioning her nieces; Joyce and Carolyn or their late mother Katherine Bostic. In her day she was a great cook, baker, seamstress and often had a good sized vegetable garden at home. One of her most interesting stories was how she and the other women in her family had prepared and served food to German POWs working on the farm during WWII. She was preceded in death by her parents, AG and Hattie Bostic; siblings, Buford, Mildred, Ethel, Raymond (Jim), Audrey, Shelby, Joseph, Alvin Jr. and Geneva. She is survived by her children, Jim Miller (Barbara), Freida Gran and Dale Miller (Susan); grandkids, Bob, Cathy, Karen, Jimmy, Michael, Charlie, and Ashley; 17 great-grandkids and 1 great-great plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from the Miller, Bostic and Armstrong clans. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro and will be officiated by Marco King.



