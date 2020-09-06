1/1
IMO JEAN MILLER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IMO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Imo Jean Miller, 92, was reunited with her late husband JC Miller on August 22nd, 2020. She was born October 1, 1927 and passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was married to JC Miller in 1947. They left Memphis, Tenn. in 1954 and moved to El Centro. The family then moved to Holtville where they lived for 7 years before moving back to El Centro for good. Every summer they would load everyone in the car and drive back east to visit the families they had left behind in 3 different states. Imo Jean (Sister Miller) taught Sunday school for many years at the First Assembly of God church in Holtville where they attended even after moving to El Centro. Although she couldn't make the trip to the Holtville church for many years she stayed in touch with some of the people there. Hardly a day would go by without her mentioning her nieces; Joyce and Carolyn or their late mother Katherine Bostic. In her day she was a great cook, baker, seamstress and often had a good sized vegetable garden at home. One of her most interesting stories was how she and the other women in her family had prepared and served food to German POWs working on the farm during WWII. She was preceded in death by her parents, AG and Hattie Bostic; siblings, Buford, Mildred, Ethel, Raymond (Jim), Audrey, Shelby, Joseph, Alvin Jr. and Geneva. She is survived by her children, Jim Miller (Barbara), Freida Gran and Dale Miller (Susan); grandkids, Bob, Cathy, Karen, Jimmy, Michael, Charlie, and Ashley; 17 great-grandkids and 1 great-great plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from the Miller, Bostic and Armstrong clans. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro and will be officiated by Marco King.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hems Brothers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved