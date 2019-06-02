

With profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Irene Ordonez, our loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the age of 37. She is terribly missed by her husband, Joab Montes and beautiful children, Roman Ordonez, Giovanni Montes, Lexi Montes, Joab Montes and Samantha Montes. Irene was the beloved daughter of Ramon and Margarita Ordonez, caring sister to Juana Nelson (Robert), Alexander Ordonez (Betsy), and Jaime Ordonez; nephews; Allen, Steven and Samuel Nelson and Nickolas Ordonez; nieces, Alessandra and Jenavey Ordonez Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Ramon Ordonez, Jr. Irene will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. All are welcomed to join the Ordonez Family who will be honoring Irene's life Saturday, June 8th at 10 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church located at 722 E. 6th Street in Holtville, CA. There we will share the wonderful memories we all had with our beloved Irene.