On January 15, 2020, Irene Rose Rael entered the gates of Heaven, Irene was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Irene was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. she resided in El Centro, CA; Alpine, CA; and these last 7 years in Riverside, CA. As an educator for 13 years in Imperial Valley, Irene touched many students lives. Before beginning her teaching career, Irene was an elementary school librarian. In later years, Irene volunteered for many organizations. She was actively involved in Catholic church ministries, all her adult life. Irene married Justin Rael and they were together for 64 years of marriage. This union grew into a family of 23 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Justin Rael. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Jones (Ron), Martha Loera (Manuel); sons, Ron Rael (Ann), John Rael (Lupe), Justin Paul; grandchildren, Matthe, Darcy (Israel), Theresa, Christopher (Aracelia), Vincent (Lupe); and great-grandchildren, Naomi, Rafael, Jakob, Jezlyn, Adrael, and Estevan. Funeral services will be in Riverside, CA and burial will be in Alpine, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Soaring Eagle or Holistic Hospice Care.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 18, 2020