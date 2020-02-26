|
Iris Rose Stewart of Yuma, AZ passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Born April 13, 1942 in Paris, TN to Daniel Talbert Robbins and Nina Mable Robbins (Cole). Iris is survived by her sister, Cynthia Castleberry; brother, Michael Robbins; husband, Melvin Stewart; daughter, Anita Stewart; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Danny Robbins; son, John "Wess" Stewart and two babies:, Rose Ellen Stewart and Bobby Joe Stewart. Iris was raised in Heber, CA and attended high school in El Centro, CA where she met the love of her life, Melvin Stewart. They were married on May 25, 1958 in El Centro, CA. Over the years, Iris has cared for her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Together they raised two children: Wess Stewart and Anita Stewart. They have three grandchildren: Westley Stewart, Jesse Stewart, and Rose Ann (Austin) Bryant, and five great-grandchildren: Nathan Stewart, Libby Stewart, Jace Stewart, Joshua Rodriguez, and Eli Bryant. Iris was loved by many. She enjoyed spending time with family, watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren grow. She cherished these moments. She was lovingly devoted to Melvin, as his wife of 61 years, and together they lived a true love story. Iris dedicated her life to God and to family. She delighted in reading and studying God's word and worship. This was vital to her as a life-long member of the Church of Christ, and it was important to her that she share these values with her children and anyone she met. In her spare time, she was a creative and talented artist who enjoyed crafting, painting and sewing. She put love and thoughtfulness into her projects, and has left us many wonderful works, both temporal and spiritual, to remember her by. Matthew 5:16 says, "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Iris lived a life that was radiant with faith. She leaned on God to sustain her throughout her life, rejoicing in his blessings, and inspiring us to do the same. Her memory shines within us as a light of love and kindness, as rays of inspiration to live by faith. It carries the warmth of her sweet smile and reminds us to look after one another until we meet again. We take comfort in knowing that her reward is great in heaven. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA on Friday, February 28th at 11 a.m. PST.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 26, 2020