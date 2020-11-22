1/1
IRMA LEON YSLAVA HERRERA
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Irma Leon Yslava Herrera was called home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. She was born in Ajo, Arizona on September 1, 1936. Her family moved to Calexico, CA in 1940, and it was here that she met and married Carlos P. Herrera. They were married on April 25, 1957, and carried on a loving marriage for 63 years. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother (known by her grandchildren as Nana Mom) and she will be much missed by her family and friends. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico, CA; a member of the Imperial and Mexicali Valley Auxiliary Wives Cotton Association; a Blue Bird Den Mother; a member of the Calexico Adult Racquet Club; a Calexico High School Varsity Team Sophomore Princess; she loved baseball and played on a women's adult softball league; was an active member of the Calexico Bulldog Booster Club; and was a founding member of the Calexico Historical Museum. Irma and Carlos were also selected as Grand Marshalls of a Calexico Christmas Parade. She is survived by her husband Carlos P. Herrera; her children, Sandra (Dr. Kenneth) James; Lissa (Bill) Boyer; Dr. Carlos (Herminia) Herrera; Ricky (Yvette) Herrera; Robert (Esther) Herrera; Maritza (John) Herrera; 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Diaz Yslava and Emilia Leon Yslava; sisters Mary (and brother-in-law Chester) Cabe; Leonila Leon Yslava; and brothers Frank (and sister-in-law Julia) Leon Yslava; Pete Leon Yslava; and Ruben Leon Yslava. Due to COVID19 restrictions, Irma's funeral services will be limited only to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers family and friends may make donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Calexico, CA, or to a favorite charity of your choice. Irma will be joining her family who has gone before her at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved