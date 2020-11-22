Irma Leon Yslava Herrera was called home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. She was born in Ajo, Arizona on September 1, 1936. Her family moved to Calexico, CA in 1940, and it was here that she met and married Carlos P. Herrera. They were married on April 25, 1957, and carried on a loving marriage for 63 years. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother (known by her grandchildren as Nana Mom) and she will be much missed by her family and friends. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Calexico, CA; a member of the Imperial and Mexicali Valley Auxiliary Wives Cotton Association; a Blue Bird Den Mother; a member of the Calexico Adult Racquet Club; a Calexico High School Varsity Team Sophomore Princess; she loved baseball and played on a women's adult softball league; was an active member of the Calexico Bulldog Booster Club; and was a founding member of the Calexico Historical Museum. Irma and Carlos were also selected as Grand Marshalls of a Calexico Christmas Parade. She is survived by her husband Carlos P. Herrera; her children, Sandra (Dr. Kenneth) James; Lissa (Bill) Boyer; Dr. Carlos (Herminia) Herrera; Ricky (Yvette) Herrera; Robert (Esther) Herrera; Maritza (John) Herrera; 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Diaz Yslava and Emilia Leon Yslava; sisters Mary (and brother-in-law Chester) Cabe; Leonila Leon Yslava; and brothers Frank (and sister-in-law Julia) Leon Yslava; Pete Leon Yslava; and Ruben Leon Yslava. Due to COVID19 restrictions, Irma's funeral services will be limited only to immediate family members. In lieu of flowers family and friends may make donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Calexico, CA, or to a favorite charity of your choice
. Irma will be joining her family who has gone before her at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.