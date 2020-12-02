1/1
ISABEL CARO
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ISABEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Isabel Caro, 93, of Alpine, CA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born December 28, 1926 in Brawley and later married Fernando Caro on January 16, 1949. Isabel and Fernando were married 71 years. She was devoted to her children, 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and extended family. She enjoyed solving puzzles, especially those of Thomas Kincade. She had a deep faith in her religious beliefs and was a devote Catholic. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Fernando Caro Sr.; Fernando Caro Jr.; daughters, Margaret Mary Caro and Arlene Jones; and son-in-law, Paul Martinez. She is survived by her sons, Paul, Edward and Robert Caro; daughters, Ermelinda Martinez, Margaret Caro and Elizabeth Gonzales; son-in-law Jarry Jones; daughters-in-law, Virginia Caro and Michele Caro. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6 to 9pm at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA with Rosary being prayed at 7 pm. Mass service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9 am at St. Margaret Marys Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Memorials are suggested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Brawley, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Margaret Marys Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Burial
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved