

Isabel Caro, 93, of Alpine, CA passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born December 28, 1926 in Brawley and later married Fernando Caro on January 16, 1949. Isabel and Fernando were married 71 years. She was devoted to her children, 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and extended family. She enjoyed solving puzzles, especially those of Thomas Kincade. She had a deep faith in her religious beliefs and was a devote Catholic. Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Fernando Caro Sr.; Fernando Caro Jr.; daughters, Margaret Mary Caro and Arlene Jones; and son-in-law, Paul Martinez. She is survived by her sons, Paul, Edward and Robert Caro; daughters, Ermelinda Martinez, Margaret Caro and Elizabeth Gonzales; son-in-law Jarry Jones; daughters-in-law, Virginia Caro and Michele Caro. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6 to 9pm at Frye Chapel in Brawley, CA with Rosary being prayed at 7 pm. Mass service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 9 am at St. Margaret Marys Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley. Memorials are suggested to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Brawley, CA.



