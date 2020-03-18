|
|
Ivagene Furguson passed away on March 2, 2020 in El Centro, CA at the age of 92. She was born on November 3, 1927 in El Centro, CA and lived the majority of her life here. Ivagene attended Eucalyptus School, Central Union High School, Imperial Valley College, San Diego State University (BA History and English) and the University of San Diego (MA Education.) She spent her lifetime as an educator, working at Central Union High School, Heber School, and Calexico High School. She ended her career with the County Office of Education where she held her most fulfilling position, leading the Pregnant Minors programs in Calexico and El Centro. In her lifetime Mrs. Furguson was active in a large number of Imperial Valley organizations. She was active in 4-H, earning an All Star as a member and then serving as an adult leader for many years. She was also involved with the IV Swiss Club, the AAUW (where she was selected as Woman of the Year in 1994), and worked as a Docent for the IV Pioneers Museum. She was a life long member of the First United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities including Church Council Member, Treasurer and Sunday School Superintendent. Mrs. Furguson enjoyed traveling with her sister Betty, covering all 50 states and over 30 countries. Her love of sewing led to her making costumes for the I.V. Players. She also loved quilting, and created many beautiful heirlooms for family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Ivalee (Wise) Higgins and sister, Betty Jewel Lear. She is survived by three children, Gilbert Eugene Furguson and Charles (Alfreda) Furguson of El Centro and Susan Chamberlain of Portland; as well as three grandchildren, Chris Furguson of Brawley, Jason Furguson of El Centro and Julia (Danny) Wakeham of Portland; niece, Janet Lear of San Diego and nephew, Brett (Pamela) Lear of Florida. A memorial service will be held for Ivagene at the First United Methodist Church,, 312 S. 8th. St. in El Centro on Tuesday, March 24th at 11 a.m. The family would like to extend their love and gratitude to Irma Pineda and the caring staff of Casa Elite in El Centro, where Ivagene spent her declining years. In lieu of flowers or donations, the Furguson family would ask that you show a kindness to a stranger and think of her when you do.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 18, 2020