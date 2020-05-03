

Jack Lloyd Donohue, 71, born May 10, 1948, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, with his wife and children there to say goodbye. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Margaret Donohue; siblings, Michael and Sherry Donohue. He leaves behind his wife, Beth Ann Donohue; his son, Jack Lloyd Donohue Jr. (Charlotte) of Imperial, CA; daughters, Lori of El Centro, CA and Karly Ann of Imperial, CA; stepdaughter, Tina Pease (Mark) of Calexico, CA; brothers, John K. Donohue (Cheryl) of Sun City, AZ, Ross D. Donohue Jr. of Puyallup, WA and Robert J. Donohue of Monroe, WA; sisters, Peggy A. Payne (Bob) of Lincoln City, OR and Cathy S. Holmes (Steven) of Marysville, WA; grandchildren, Michael and Cody Pipkin and Mark, Alisanne, and James Pease. My father, Jack Donohue, considered his business one of his great accomplishments. He owned and operated Donohue Painting since I was a child and he was proud to watch my brother, his son, step in and grow the business he had started. My father enjoyed all the friendships he made along the way through his business and through his memberships at the Moose Lodge and the Legion. One of my dads greatest joys in life was spending time in the desert and hunting with his friends and family. We are sorry to say there will be no services at this time, but we will announce a celebration of life at a later date.



