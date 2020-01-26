|
Jack Sherman Duff was a gregarious, altruistic, compassionate and accomplished man; born and raised in El Centro and San Diego, CA and Prescott, AZ. He had two younger brothers, Larry and Gordon. In 1942, Jack joined the Marine Corps and spent four years serving his country in the 2nd Marine Division in the Pacific in World War II. After the war, he learned to fly, took up serious race-car driving, and even raced James Dean! Jack married Dorothy Claudine Torrence on April 5th, 1947. After operating Valley Steam Laundry for many years, they went to college later in life, inspiring many to follow. He earned a Bachelor's in Social Science from San Diego State University, and a Master's of Education in Counseling from University of San Diego, which he used as an Imperial Valley College Counselor and Upward Bound Director. He was a member of 20+ boards that supported education, mental health, anti-drug abuse, anti-domestic violence, aging and independence, and religious science. Jack's support of his community extended from youth to seniors. For youth, he was a member of the Board of Charlee Homes, established the Sure Help Line, fostered two children, and adopted our adored John Lizarraga. For seniors, Jack was a Senior Senator in the CA Senior Legislature as well as a Foreman for the Imperial County Grand Jury. Jack was an animal lover, but they adored him even more. Dogs slept on his lap, cats relaxed in his arms, and birds nested on his head! All pets sensed his kind, gentle spirit. He enjoyed early morning walks, a strong cup of coffee, strawberry ice-cream, and delightful conversations with family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and anyone who crossed his path. When asked what was his biggest accomplishment, he replied, "Being community people and participating in a lot of things." For 70 years, Jack worked, volunteered, went to college, and built a house with Claudine, the love of his life, who passed in 2017. He is survived by his 5 kids and their spouses, Kathy (Duff) and Bobby DeVoy; John and Rosemary Duff, Tory and Candy Duff, Pat and Cheryl Duff, John and Lynn Lizarraga; plus 59 grandkids, great grandkids and great-great grandkids. Celebration of Life will be held at Unity Church of El Cajon 311 Highland Avenue El Cajon, CA 92022 at 12 p.m. on February 23rd, Reception to follow in Church Hall. Military Honors will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive San Diego, CA 92122 at 11:30 a.m. on February 24th.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 26, 2020