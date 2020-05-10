

Jack Strobel passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home in El Centro with his family by his side. He was born on September 13, 1926 in Turlock, California to John and Edyth Strobel. He and his two sisters, Elaine and Janet were raised at the Strobel Family Ranch in Calexico during the depression era. His early years were spent farming with his father. After graduating from high school, Jack fulfilled duty to his country by enlisting in the Navy. After honorable discharge he attended Imperial Valley College, then San Diego State and finally UC Davis in an effort to expand his farming knowledge. He quit when he realized he knew more about farming than what he was being taught. He returned to the Valley and used his GI Bill to buy farm land. In the 1960's, with the help of friends, he developed 320 acres of raw desert into farmland as one of the last desert entries to be approved in the Valley by the Department of Interior. Jack was an avid "barefoot" water skier. On one of his ski trips he met Thelma "Pat" Swanson who showed up with her speedboat "Buttercup'. They married in 1963. In early 1970's he began working with Cliff Hurley as a real estate agent and in the late 70's Jack became a real estate broker and opened his own office "Jack Strobel Ranch Realty"on West Main Street in El Centro. Jack had very diverse interest. His friends would agree that in his lifetime he lived more than the life of one person. He lived several lives. In the 1960's he decided to buy a restaurant called "Panchos" and sold it for $1.00 after he realized he knew nothing about the restaurant business. He was a partner in a catfish farm, and then an algae farm. He was a managing partner in a successful limited partnership ("Aten Ranch Development") that resulted in the creation of two large residential sites one in Imperial and another in El Centro. He represented Union Oil in the 1970's and secured land for geothermal leases. In the 1980's he helped start a computer microchip testing company. He also secured many acres of Imperial Valley land for Western Farms. When solar companies began considering the Valley for installations, many worked with him to secure land. And just for fun he created a shooting range. He was very proud of being the longest standing member of the Imperial Valley BSI Investment Club. For over 20 years he supported the California Midwinter fair Junior Livestock auction and 4-H swine program. He was so proud of these youth that he saved every letter, photograph and thank you note he ever received. He was knowledgeable, honest and trustworthy. He was sought out for these traits and never had to advertise his business. He took great pride in the Imperial Valley. He loved it! He was regularly consulted by farmers and investors regarding information about the history of farming in the Valley. Jack will be missed because of the friendships he made and his willingness to go out of his way to extend a helping hand. So many in the Valley can share a time when he helped them out of a very dire situation. His door was always open and he took great pleasure in knowing that he had a part in helping someone succeed. And, Jack will be remembered for his cordiality, warm smile and "happy to see you" attitude. He was preceded in death by his parents and Pat his wife of 56 years who passed away in August 2019. He leaves behind a family that so deeply loved, cherished and respected him including his sisters, Elaine Linhoff and Janet Strobel; his son, Richard; daughter-in- law, Polly; grandchildren, Ashley and Alex; his daughter, Bernadette Strobel; numerous nieces and nephews; his dog, Charlie and his goat, Rocky. A celebration of life will be held in a few months after the shelter-in-place orders have been lifted and family members can safely travel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Jack Strobel Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made payable to Imperial County Farm Bureau with Jack Strobel Scholarship Fund in the memo and mailed to 1000 Broadway, El Centro, CA 92243.



