Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
Brawley, CA
1963 - 2019
JACKIE SANGA SMITH Obituary
Jackie Smith, 56, of Lakeside, CA passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1963 in Brawley. Jackie is survived by her son, Matt Smith; daughter, Kristina Chesnut; 2 grandsons; mother, Natalia Sanga; brothers, George and John; sisters, Shirley, Carol, Angela and Natalie. Visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father Edward Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 26, 2019
