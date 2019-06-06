|
|
Jacqueline Smith, 34, of Brawley passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1984 in El Centro. Jacqueline is survived by his parents, Blaine R. and Terry L. Smith; sisters, Joella Summerlott and Valerie Jumper and brother, Scott Smith. Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at acred Heart Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 6, 2019