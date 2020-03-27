|
James Bucher, 89, of Candy Kitchen, NM passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 of heart complications in Albuquerque, NM. James Bucher was born on January 27, 1931 in El centro, CA he later married Ardonna Bengough Bucher on January 26, 1952 in El Centro, CA. James Bucher came from an Imperial Valley pioneer family. He was a long time resident of Imperial. He attended both elementary and high school there. He was a graduate of San Diego State University he resided in La Junta, Co. for three years later returning to Imperial Valley in 1963. He was in farm contracting before he became Justice Court and Juvenile Judge for the city of Imperial. When supervisor Tom Boley passed away he ran for County Supervisor, District 3. He was elected to four terms. James Bucher retired from the county in January, 1993. He resided in Candy Kitchen since 2020. He enjoyed working on old tractors and riding in the mountains. He was recognized for his walking sticks and had acquired quite a collection. James Bucher was preceded in death by his mother Marguerite Bucher and three brothers Edward, Robert and Henry Bucher. James Bucher is survived by his wife Ardonna, Candy Kitchen, NM; four sons, Charles (Pat) of El Centro, Neill (Sharon) of Muskogee, OK, Allen, Rancho Cordova, CA and Paul (Dona) of Imperial; Six grandchildren; Ryan (Gabby), Cameron (Annette), Tiffany Nibler (Brett), David, Courtney and Matthew. Five great grandchildren; Rommel Mercer, Reed, Kaden Nibler, Mac Nibler and Hadley; a sister; Florence Bezner, Temecula, CA, sister-in-law; Betty Bucher of Imperial, and numerous nieces and nephews. Burial will be held at Candy Kitchen, New Mexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 27, 2020