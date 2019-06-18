|
|
James Dickerson, 79, of Yuma, AZ passed away due to a fall on June 10, 2019. James was born on March 8, 1940 in Calexico, CA. He worked at IID before moving to San Diego where he retired from San Diego Gas and Electric after 32 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Craig Dickerson. He is survived by wife, Beth of Yuma; his son Chris and wife Katherine; grandsons Ethan and Seth of San Diego; his brothers Ray Dickerson of Idaho and Gary Dickerson of NV; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Harold and Sandy Plunkett of CO; Bob and Carol Plunkett of Imperial; Tony and Pat Pavao of El Centro; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for family only, no date at this time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 18, 2019