JAMES K. "JIMMY" RIGGS


1937 - 2020
JAMES K. "JIMMY" RIGGS Obituary
James K. "Jimmy" Riggs was born on January 20, 1937 and passed away on November 24, 2019 in Brawley, CA. Jimmy was born in Holtvllie, where he lived his entire life. Jimmy worked for the IID for 30 years as a Dozer Operator. After work his pass time was going fishing. Jimmy was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Holtville. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Mae Riggs; brother Arlie Joe Riggs; sisters, Alice Gilespie; Wilma Jean Ming, Ruth Caldwell and Virginia Riggs. Jimmy is survived by his sons Terry Riggs of North Carolina and Kenneth Riggs of El Centro; daughter, Roxana Riggs of El Centro and one brother, Paul Riggs of Salinas, CA. No services are scheduled at this time, but Jimmy will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 12, 2020
